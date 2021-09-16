Rasheda Ali discusses ‘Muhammad Ali’ documentary on TODAY show

Support Local Businesses
A documentary coming out this weekend takes a revealing look at the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, both in and out of the boxing ring.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A documentary coming out this weekend takes a revealing look at the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, both in and out of the boxing ring.

Legendary filmmaker Ken Burns produced the eight-hour documentary.

Thursday morning, Burns told the TODAY show that the film doesn’t shy away from anything, and will examine the good, the bad and the ugly.

It will feature new pictures and video that have never been seen by anyone, including Ali’s own daughter, Rasheda Ali, who sat alongside Burns in the TODAY show interview.

“There was a lot of footage of my family, personal family footage that I have never seen before,” said Ali, who was referring specifically to video of her dad holding her when she was a baby.

Added Burns: “He’s holding her and saying, ‘Do you know your daddy is the baddest man alive?’”

The documentary “Muhammad Ali” begins Sunday at 8 p.m. on PBS.

Click here to watch the full TODAY show interview.

