Shields: LMPD recruitment down as policing takes on ‘a black eye’

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said many changes have been made in response to the 150-page,...
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said many changes have been made in response to the 150-page, top-to-bottom audit of the department performed by Chicago-based risk management company Hillard Heintze.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields made it clear to the Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee that the police department still isn’t where it should be on Wednesday.

In the committee meeting however, Shields said many changes have been made in response to the 150-page, top-to-bottom audit of the department performed by Chicago-based risk management company Hillard Heintze.

Shields noted that LMPD’s hiring process has been revamped to be more efficient, and that the department needs to hire officers of all ethnicities. However, recruitment is down because the law enforcement profession has taken on “a black eye” and many people don’t want to consider taking on the profession, Shields said.

She added that LMPD’s success will be determined by its ability to partner with different organizations within the community.

Shields also updated the Metro Council Public Safety Committee on the Hillard Heintze reforms earlier in the summer.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

