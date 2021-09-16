Suspect charged in Portland neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a man with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the September 8 shooting death of a man in the 2700 block of Slevin St.

Raymond Joseph Jordan, 42, of Louisville, was taken into custody yesterday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on September 8. The victim, Onie Gatewood, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Jordan’s arrest report says after being given his Miranda rights, he admitted to shooting and killing Gatewood. Jordan also said he took the gun used to a different location so it couldn’t be found.

Jordan’s was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled for arraignement this morning. His initial bond was set at $100,000 cash.

