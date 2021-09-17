3 weeks before trial, lawyers still sorting details in Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht by driving an MSD truck into the back of her cruiser made one of his last appearances in court Friday before he goes on trial.

Roger Burdette is charged with murder and DUI. Court documents show the former MSD driver was watching porn on his phone when he crashed into the back of the cruiser belonging to Mengedoht on Christmas Eve 2018.

Mengedoht had pulled a car over on eastbound Interstate 64 under the Belvedere in downtown Louisville.

Now, less than three weeks before the trial is scheduled to start, there is still a lot to figure out. The trial was already delayed once.

Burdette’s defense team again questioned his blood-test results that were taken hours after the crash, and how they are going to be used.

The prosecution is still looking into the specifics of what was on Burdette’s phone during that time, and ultimately they’re still trying to determine how COVID protocols will shake things up in the courtroom, too.

Burdette is due back in court one more time before his trial is slated to begin Oct. 4.

