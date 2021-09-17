Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

6 arrested after multi-county high speed chase

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An attempted traffic stop for speeding resulted in a high-speed pursuit by Kentucky State Police that went through six counties.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a KSP trooper saw a speeding Ford Fusion heading south at the 55 mile marker in Gallatin County. When the trooper tried to stop the car, it sped off. A check of the license plate on the Fusion came back to a Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen.

After leaving Gallatin County, the pursuit went through Carroll, Trimble, Henry and Oldham counties before enter Jefferson County. The Fusion got off I-71 at Zorn Ave. exit (exit 2), but struck a concrete curb as it re-entered I-71. The damage to the car caused it to slow down. Troopers were finally able to bring the chase to an end. The six people in the car - four adults and two juveniles - were taken into custody.

The driver, Frank Russell, 19, of Louisville, was found to have multiple warrant outstanding for his arrest. In connection to the pursuit, Russell is charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property over $10,000 (the car), criminal mischief, theft of a vehicle registration plate. He is also facing charges for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol, along with multiple traffic charges.

The passengers - James Reece, Jamya Neal and Dasharay Beb’e, all 18, of Louisville - were arrested for receiving stolen property (firearm) and the three possession charges Russell is facing.

KSP said the juveniles were cited and released to their legal guardians.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed, teen girl shot during party at Okolona restaurant
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Healthcare workers who did not comply with their employers' vaccine requirements are now out of...
Some Louisville healthcare workers receive letters of termination, lose jobs for not getting vaccinated
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences

Latest News

Roger Burdette seen on video moments after crash that killed LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht in 2018.
3 weeks before trial, lawyers still sorting details in Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective
A view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.
Bridge closures begin for I-64 East Friday
Thursday night, September 16, 2021
Thursday night, September 16, 2021
A JCPS spokesperson said vaccinated employees don’t have to get tested for COVID, but...
JCPS doesn’t go far enough to protect against COVID, employee says