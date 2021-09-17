6 arrested after multi-county high speed chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An attempted traffic stop for speeding resulted in a high-speed pursuit by Kentucky State Police that went through six counties.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a KSP trooper saw a speeding Ford Fusion heading south at the 55 mile marker in Gallatin County. When the trooper tried to stop the car, it sped off. A check of the license plate on the Fusion came back to a Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen.

After leaving Gallatin County, the pursuit went through Carroll, Trimble, Henry and Oldham counties before enter Jefferson County. The Fusion got off I-71 at Zorn Ave. exit (exit 2), but struck a concrete curb as it re-entered I-71. The damage to the car caused it to slow down. Troopers were finally able to bring the chase to an end. The six people in the car - four adults and two juveniles - were taken into custody.

The driver, Frank Russell, 19, of Louisville, was found to have multiple warrant outstanding for his arrest. In connection to the pursuit, Russell is charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property over $10,000 (the car), criminal mischief, theft of a vehicle registration plate. He is also facing charges for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol, along with multiple traffic charges.

The passengers - James Reece, Jamya Neal and Dasharay Beb’e, all 18, of Louisville - were arrested for receiving stolen property (firearm) and the three possession charges Russell is facing.

KSP said the juveniles were cited and released to their legal guardians.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.