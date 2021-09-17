Alert issued for missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a 39-year-old Louisville woman missing for more than a month.

Caitlin Bullock is 5′6″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bullock was last seen August 6 in the 4800 block of Preston Highway. Family members say she is without her medication and is possibly in need of medical attention.

If you have information on the location of Caitlin Bullock, call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

