Bridge closures begin for I-64 East Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-64 Eastbound across the Sherman Minton bridge into Kentucky will be closed starting Friday at 10 p.m.

The closure is for workers to set barrier walls, paint lines and build crossovers in preparation for a massive overhaul of the 59 year-old bridge.

Although the closure will end Monday at 5 a.m., the work on the bridge could take years.

The closure means that for this weekend, the only toll-free way into Louisville will be the Clark Memorial Bridge, which normally suffers from traffic issues because of downtown Louisville events.

New Albany residents are worried that the detours will have a lot of traffic taking over the city streets. Allan Stewart said that he’s worried angry drivers will act out on the road.

“If it’s bad now, when they close this bridge down, it’s going to be worse,” Stewart said. “At least it’s on a weekend.”

The Sherman Minton Renewal project suggests a detour route using I-65 South as the way to get into Kentucky.

Project manager Mary Jo Hamman said in an August press conference that community voices want the bridge to be open as much as possible.

”The preferences were clear,” Hamman said. “Maintain access across the bridge to the fullest extent during the construction. Even with the low-impact approach, public patience is going to be required. When it comes to daily commuting, we know there is some muscle memory out there, and it’s going to take some time for folks to adjust.”

The bridge is not the only closure of I-64 around Louisville this weekend; the Cochran Hill Tunnels are also being repaired. For more information on the tunnel closures and detours, click here.

For real time Indiana traffic information visit the INDOT CARS Program. For live Kentucky traffic information visit TRIMARC. To see maps of all proposed closures to the Sherman Minton Bridge, click or tap here.

