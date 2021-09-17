Support Local Businesses
Cars allegedly broken during concert at Iroquois Amphitheater

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Anyone with information on a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Car break-ins continue to be a problem in Louisville.

At least four police reports were filed at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Sept. 15 after people allegedly had their cars broken, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Whether anything was taken or if the cars were damaged by the alleged thieves has not been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Rod Wave was performing at the Louisville venue Wednesday night.

