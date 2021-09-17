FORECAST: Last weekend of summer will feel like it

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Low through the weekend but anything that pops will be heavy

FALL ARRIVES: Next Wednesday and the weather will certainly cool down!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A decent amount of sunshine is expected for this Friday; any thunderstorm chance will be limited to a couple of hours this afternoon at best.

Clouds will try to push in overnight but overall expecting a mainly dry setup.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday, but this may favor areas south of Louisville more so than the Metro. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans! Highs will be close to 90° during the afternoon.

A few clouds from time to time Saturday night with lows in the 60s.

A stronger cold front next week will increase the thunderstorm coverage and perhaps help aid in some cooler weather into WAVE Country!

