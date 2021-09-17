FORECAST: Steamy, small storm chance for the final weekend of summer

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms and downpours in Southern KY Saturday morning

Upper 80s for highs this weekend, only a small storm chance

Storms and a cold front bring in fall-like weather as fall begins next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy.

There will be a few downpours on the radar early Saturday morning that we’ll be tracking mainly south of Louisville. Most of us will stay dry as lows get down into the 60s to near 70 degrees. After the morning downpour chance mainly south of Louisville, we’ll watch for spotty, scattered downpours and storms Saturday afternoon. This is only a 30% chance, so most of us will stay dry! Highs will be nudging close to 90 degrees on Saturday.

Saturday night looks mostly cloudy as the remnant moisture from what was Hurricane Nicholas continues to stream in from the south.

Our rain chance Saturday night will remain at a minimum as lows get down toward 70 degrees again.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day, which will limit storm development in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s during the day as only a few isolated downpours try to get going.

By Monday and Tuesday, storms become likely as a cold front approaches. Some of this rain could be heavy.

Highs will drop into the 70s behind this front as fall begins on Wednesday. Lows in the 40s and 50s are likely by late next week!

