FORECAST: Warm with scattered storms for last weekend of summer

RAIN CHANCES: Low through the weekend but anything that pops can produce heavy rain

FALL ARRIVES: Cold front brings much cooler weather into the forecast next Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as highs max out in the mid to upper 80s. There is an isolated chance for a downpour this afternoon, but most will stay dry.

While additional clouds move in later tonight, most will remain dry as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but chances look to be higher south of Louisville. Temperatures still look to climb into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Some clouds remain overhead Saturday night as temperatures return to the 60s.

A stronger cold front arrives next week, not only increasing rain chances, but also potentially significantly lowering temperatures.

