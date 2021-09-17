Give For Good Louisville: Local groups turn to community for support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 550 organizations from Kentucky and Southern Indiana joined together Friday to try to create positive change for thousands of people.

The Sickle Cell Association Of Kentuckiana was one of the many organizations taking part in Give For Good Louisville.

Sickle Cell Association Of Kentuckiana Fundraising Director Jo Ann Orr is pushing for people to get tested because the disease is hereditary. Organizers said people like Orr see essential needs that aren’t being met, create solutions and take initiative.

Orr’s initiative was sparked by the loss of her son. He wasn’t supposed to live past age 10; sickle cell took his life at 21. Orr said Give for Good is CPR for her organization because it’s the only fundraiser her team can have this year.

“The biggest thing right now during COVID is transportation,” Orr said. “Up until right now, COVID hasn’t been a problem for us because our children were at home. Our 11-and-under now not vaccinated don’t need to be in the general public because sickle cell has very low immune system. They don’t have what it takes to fight off this.”

Sickle cell is a disease that attacks mostly people of color. It turns blood cells from round to sickle, and clots, and cuts off oxygen to other parts of the body. It can be extremely painful.

Give For Good Louisville participants are encouraged to support their favorite charitable organizations and discover new ones. Some local groups are well-known, like AMPED, while others are hoping you stumble across their page.

Give For Good ends at midnight Friday.

If you miss the actual day, there are other ways to show support. Click a link below to continue donating:

https://www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/info/causes

https://www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/organizations/sickle-cell-association-of-kentuckiana

https://www.onescdvoice.com/place/sickle-cell-association-kentuckiana/

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.