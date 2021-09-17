Support Local Businesses
Grandmother demands answers in shooting of 5-month-old, murder of daughter

Ocean Robertson was 5 months old when she was shot in the head and her mother was shot and killed.
Ocean Robertson was 5 months old when she was shot in the head and her mother was shot and killed.(Christopher 2X)
By Tori Gessner
Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is still fighting for answers after her 5-month-old granddaughter was shot in the head, and her 30-year-old daughter was shot and killed back in December.

Fa’Quansa Ancrum, who was called Molly, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when a barrage of bullets were fired on West Oak St. on Dec. 5 last year. Police said Ancrum was shot and rushed to University Hospital, where she died.

Her then 5-month-old baby, Ocean Robertson, was hit in the head by a bullet. She was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She miraculously survived, but now requires 24-hour care because of chronic health conditions from the shooting.

“It’s rough; it’s hard; it’s like every day I know it happened, but it’s like just a dream,” Sherry Ancrum, Ocean’s grandmother and Ancrum’s mother said.

Sherry quit her full-time job to look after Ancrum’s five children, including Ocean, who is now 1-year-old and unable to hold a bottle, sit up or crawl, and suffers from daily seizures.

Ocean goes to therapy three times a week and has been hospitalized nearly every month since the shooting for bleeding in her brain, her grandmother said.

“There’s so much wrong with Ocean,” Sherry said. “She looks good on the outside, but the inside. You take a bullet at 5 months to the right side of the head? Come on now.”

Sherry said one of the worst parts is knowing whomever killed her daughter and shot her granddaughter is still walking free.

“I just wanted Mr. Shooter and his boys or whoever to see the cause of damage he did not only (cause) Ocean, but to me, too,” Sherry said.

LMPD said the department has not received the amount of information about this case from the public it had hoped for. The homicide unit is actively investigating, and urges anyone with information to send anonymous tips to 574-LMPD.

A 1-year-old who was sitting in the backseat of the car, and the driver of the car were not hit.

Sherry has created a GoFundMe to help pay for Ocean’s medical bills and other care. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

