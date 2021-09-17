Indiana Silver Alert canceled after boy, 8, found safe at hotel; mother arrested

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert for Ryan Turner, 8, of Greensburg was canceled after he was found safe in Greenwood on Friday.

Ryan Turner had been checked out of school on Sept. 15 by a woman named Lucy Boyer, according to Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief Brandon Meyer. Boyer had been given permission to do so by Ryan Turner’s mother, Alicia Turner, who is not his guardian and was on house arrest. The women then fled Greensburg with the 8-year-old.

Police officers in Greenwood found Ryan Turner, his mother, and Boyer at a hotel near I-65 and County Line Road on Friday.

Alicia Turner and Boyer were arrested on kidnapping charges.

The Indiana Department of Child Services is working with law enforcement to find Ryan Turner a safe place to live.

