Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

KY man who has donated suitcases to foster care for 20 years makes stop in Bowling Green

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For more than decades, Don Pratt has collected and donated thousands of suitcases to children in foster care. On Friday, he donated several suitcases and bags to Heritage Children Services in Bowling Green. Heritage Children Services is a therapeutic foster care agency.

“Kids in foster care, they moved from home to home, sadly,” Victoria Gipson with Heritage Children Services said. “If they don’t have anything to put their clothes in, then they’re moving in trash bags, and that’s something that nobody should have to do. With suitcases, these kids actually get more of a normal life, they get to put their stuff in a place and then they get to have something that belongs to them.”

Don Pratt was a foster parent himself, caring for 65 children over 32 years. Every kid, like every adult, is different, and every circumstances different,” Pratt said. “The most important thing was love, and children need that more than anything.”

He saw first hand the need for these children to have a nice suitcase to put their belongings in. Pratt delivers the suitcases all over Kentucky and some parts of Indiana. He recently has even been able to donate to flood victims and women’s shelters, along with other organizations.

“I’ve recently taken up donating backpacks and duffel bags since school budgets have been cuts and particular the Resource Center’s budgets have been cut, and I can guarantee there’s a need somewhere for somebody to take up a project and help somebody else,” Pratt explained.

Heritage Children’s Services could always use extra donations for the children they work with. They are now working on Christmas donations for the children. If you would like to help out, you can visit their location at 1990 Louisville Road or call 270-904-2451.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Indiana Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy
Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved collision on the intersection of...
Collision involving LMPD cruiser near Cardinal Stadium under investigation
It’s behavior not linked to a charge, but one that its alleged victim is calling cruel, unusual...
Woman says she was ‘humiliated, disgusted’ during strip search at LMDC

Latest News

Multiple fire crews were called Sunday morning to an apartment complex fire near Clarksville...
Crews battle apartment complex fire in Clarksville
Dr. Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the...
IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind dies after battle with cancer
Festival-goers at the Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown.
Gaslight Festival brings big crowds to Jeffersontown
The first shooting happened in the Smoketown neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. on the 400 block of...
2 men injured in separate overnight shootings, LMPD investigating
2021 is expected to be a record-breaking year.
Gaslight Festival brings big crowds to Jeffersontown