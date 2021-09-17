Support Local Businesses
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcment

Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit different at closing time...(Aaron Grace)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit different at closing time:

Aaron Grace is a cashier at the store. He says people all over the store were cheering him on during the announcement.

Aaron says he loves making customers smile and bringing some positivity.

