At least 2 people shot near Okolona Elementary School

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late-night shooting near a Louisville elementary school is under investigation.

At least two people were shot on Preston Highway in Okolona near Okolona Elementary School around 11 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said.

EMS rushed at least one of the victims to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries has not been revealed, nor has their identities.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

