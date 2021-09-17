Support Local Businesses
Louisville murder, robbery suspect arrested after fleeing Kentucky

A stolen vehicle used by Kevin L. Thompson Jr., wanted for murder and robbery in Louisville,...
A stolen vehicle used by Kevin L. Thompson Jr., wanted for murder and robbery in Louisville, Kentucky, has been found in central Alabama.(Source: Louisville (KY) Metro Police Department)
By Brett Martin
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody just over a month after being accused of killing a man in Louisville.

30-year-old Kevin Thompson is accused of shooting and killing a person at a car wash on La Grange Rd on August 14.

Later police found Thompson’s vehicle abandoned in Central Alabama.

At the time the Sheriff’s Office said it wasn’t clear if he had ties to the area or if he was even around where the vehicle was found.

According to a document released by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Thompson was in Autauga on Sept 3 but left the residence where he was staying after learning that a co-defendant was being arrested in Louisville.

Kentucky investigators report that Thompson’s mother believed his father may have been helping him hide and that he may have cut his hair and shaved off his beard.

LMPD has not clarified where Thompson was arrested yet.

