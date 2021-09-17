Support Local Businesses
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late-night shooting near a Louisville elementary school is under investigation.

Two people — a man in his 20s and a teenage girl — were shot on Preston Highway in Okolona at a Mexican restaurant near Okolona Elementary School around 11 p.m., LMPD Major Brian Kuriger said. The man died before he could be brought to the hospital; the girl was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment via EMS.

Other people were also brought to the hospital after the shooting after suffering from panic attacks, Kuriger said.

A witness said the restaurant where the shooting happened is called El Chuletón and that a large crowd was there celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

The man killed has been identified as Ulices Guadarrama, 20, of Louisville. The identity of the girl has not been released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

