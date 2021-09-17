Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man killed, teen girl shot during party at Okolona restaurant

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late-night shooting near a Louisville elementary school is under investigation.

Two people — a man in his 20s and a teenage girl — were shot on Preston Highway in Okolona at a Mexican restaurant near Okolona Elementary School around 11 p.m., LMPD Major Brian Kuriger said. The man died before he could be brought to the hospital; the girl was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment via EMS.

Other people were also brought to the hospital after the shooting after suffering from panic attacks, Kuriger said.

A witness said the restaurant where the shooting happened is called El Chuletón and that a large crowd was there celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Healthcare workers who did not comply with their employers' vaccine requirements are now out of...
Some Louisville healthcare workers receive letters of termination, lose jobs for not getting vaccinated
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
JCPS bus driver: Woman was speeding before crashing into school bus
Amanda Nutt, faculty member dies following complications with COVID-19.
Caverna Independent School District faculty member dies from complications with COVID

Latest News

A view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.
Bridge closures begin for I-64 East Friday
Thursday night, September 16, 2021
Thursday night, September 16, 2021
A JCPS spokesperson said vaccinated employees don’t have to get tested for COVID, but...
JCPS doesn’t go far enough to protect against COVID, employee says
Ryan Turner, 8, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday with his non-custodial mother, Alicia...
Missing Indiana boy, 8, believed to be in danger
A JCPS spokesperson said vaccinated employees don’t have to get tested for COVID, but...
JCPS doesn’t go far enough to protect against COVID, employee says