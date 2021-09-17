Man killed, teen girl shot during party at Okolona restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late-night shooting near a Louisville elementary school is under investigation.

Two people — a man in his 20s and a teenage girl — were shot on Preston Highway in Okolona at a Mexican restaurant near Okolona Elementary School around 11 p.m., LMPD Major Brian Kuriger said. The man died before he could be brought to the hospital; the girl was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment via EMS.

Other people were also brought to the hospital after the shooting after suffering from panic attacks, Kuriger said.

A witness said the restaurant where the shooting happened is called El Chuletón and that a large crowd was there celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

