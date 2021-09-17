Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington. Fearful of former President Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks in office, the United States’ top military officer twice assured his Chinese counterpart that the two nations would not go to war. According to a forthcoming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley told a Chinese general that the United States would not strike.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job.

In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley such said calls are “routine” and were done “to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability.” The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke to The Associated Press and another reporter traveling with him to Europe.

Milley has been at the center of a firestorm amid reports he made two calls to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army to assure him that the United States was not going to suddenly go to war with or attack China.

Descriptions of the calls made last October and in January were first aired in excerpts from the forthcoming book “Peril” by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The book says Milley told Li that he would warn Li in the event of an attack.

Milley on Friday offered only a brief defense of his calls, saying he plans a deeper discussion about the matter for Congress when he testifies at a hearing later in September.

“I think it’s best that I reserve my comments on the record until I do that in front of the lawmakers who have the lawful responsibility to oversee the U.S. military,” Milley said. “I’ll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into in a couple of weeks.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Healthcare workers who did not comply with their employers' vaccine requirements are now out of...
Some Louisville healthcare workers receive letters of termination, lose jobs for not getting vaccinated
LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed, teen girl shot during party at Okolona restaurant
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
JCPS bus driver: Woman was speeding before crashing into school bus

Latest News

A view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.
Bridge closures begin for I-64 East Friday
Thursday night, September 16, 2021
Thursday night, September 16, 2021
A JCPS spokesperson said vaccinated employees don’t have to get tested for COVID, but...
JCPS doesn’t go far enough to protect against COVID, employee says
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states