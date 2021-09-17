Missing Indiana boy, 8, believed to be in danger

(WAVE) - Investigators have issued a Silver Alert as they search for an 8-year-old boy believed to be in danger in Indiana.

Greensburg Police Department officers are looking for Ryan Turner, 8. He was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday with his non-custodial mother, Alicia Turner, 34.

(Story continues below photo)

Ryan Turner, 8, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday with his non-custodial mother, Alicia Turner, 34. (Greensburg PD)

The pair was last seen in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with the Indiana plate P162542.

The boy stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alicia Turner is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 276 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Greensburg PD investigators ask that anyone with information about where Ryan Turner could be to call them at (812) 222-4911 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.