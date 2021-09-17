Silver Alert issued for Clarksville man who may be in danger and in need of medical assistance
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Daryel Lee Johnson.
Johnson, 51, is said to be 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a backpack and umbrella.
Johnson is missing from Clarksville, and was last seen Wednesday at 7 a.m.
Officials said he’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Johnson is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
