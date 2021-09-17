Support Local Businesses
Silver Alert issued for Clarksville man who may be in danger and in need of medical assistance

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Daryel Lee Johnson.
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Daryel Lee Johnson.(Provided)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Daryel Lee Johnson.

Johnson, 51, is said to be 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a backpack and umbrella.

Johnson is missing from Clarksville, and was last seen Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Officials said he’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Johnson is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

