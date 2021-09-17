South Louisville church goes high-tech to stop theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three times in just a week and a half, members of the Beechmont Baptist Church say they have been targeted by thieves.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 10, a pair of thieves captured on the church’s new surveillance cameras became the latest to steal the building’s downspouts.

The incident marked the first time a close-up has been obtained of a suspect in the act, and church members hope the public can help police identify the man.

But it has come at a cost.

”When things like this happen to the building, that takes away from the mission we’re trying to do,” said Michael McCarty, the church’s technical director.

The church is now wired inside and out for pictures and sound.

The project cost about $1,200 for the wireless camera system that is not yet fully installed.

“Actually we have 14 (cameras) now, we just put up two new ones yesterday,” McCarty said. “We’re hoping this 15 is going to do it.”

Church safety director and former police officer John Rucker said the church’s attempt to harden a soft target comes after months of break-ins and thefts, costing the church thousands of dollars.

”We have no way of knowing how many people are going to come by that look for an easy target and churches are usually easy targets,” Rucker said.

