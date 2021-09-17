Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’

These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.(Jackson County Jail)
By Brett Martin
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old barely survived after being treated in a severe case of neglect.

Seymour Police were called by the Department of Child Services in March of 2020 for the report of that teen being malnourished.

They said the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital cold, severely malnourished, and with high blood sugar.

Staff described the child as “basically lifeless” when they arrived.

The victim was flown to Riley’s Children Hospital in Indianapolis where they immediately began lifesaving procedures.

Days later the teen was able to survive and left the hospital.

Six months of investigation later police were able to make three arrests for the teen’s condition.

63-year-old Pamela Faye Hatfield, 41-year-old Donna Burton, and 33-year-old Stevy Geise were all charged with felony neglect of a dependent.

Hatfield has since been released by police.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Healthcare workers who did not comply with their employers' vaccine requirements are now out of...
Some Louisville healthcare workers receive letters of termination, lose jobs for not getting vaccinated
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences

Latest News

A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Steamy, small storm chance for the final weekend of summer
The Kentucky Children’s Hospital tells us the rising COVID-19 numbers are leading to more sick...
UK Hospital staff seeing more COVID cases in children, pregnant women
Ryan Turner, 8, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday with his non-custodial mother, Alicia...
Missing Indiana boy, 8, believed to be in danger
Ryan Turner, 8, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday with his non-custodial mother, Alicia...
Indiana Silver Alert canceled after boy, 8, found safe at hotel; mother arrested