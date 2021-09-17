UK Hospital staff seeing more COVID cases in children, pregnant women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The numbers are stark as healthcare leaders at the University of Kentucky said COVID cases are surging at the hospital.

“We all rely on each other and we are filling up and people who don’t have COVID are also going to be affected,” UK Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates said.

The hospitals are so full that healthcare leaders warn of rippling impacts.

“When you have waited a long time to have your knee replaced, and we have to call and say, ‘I’m sorry, we’re going to have to push your surgery back 12 weeks ...,” Montgomery-Yates said.

Right now, cases are greatest among the unvaccinated, and that’s why more than ever doctors are asking folks to wash their hands, wear a mask and get the vaccine.

“Please go get vaccinated,” Kentucky Children’s Hospital Director of Pediatric Advanced Care Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale said. “You can actually help protect children in Kentucky by just getting vaccinated.”

The current delta surge is proving to have a larger impact on children than before.

“We have seen more children come to Kentucky hospitals with COVID-positive tests and symptoms,” Ragsdale said.

Doctors said 15 out of 156 COVID cases they are treating are children.

When children are eligible, doctors are asking parents to be sure to vaccinate them.

UK Hospital leaders also said they are seeing a rise of COVID cases in pregnant women.

Doctors added the best way to slow the spread is for people to get vaccinated.

