United Airlines experiencing nationwide system outage, reports say

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning,...
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning, though additional reports indicate that the ground stop has been lifted.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - United Airlines is experiencing issues with its computer system that are affecting flights, according to its Twitter feed.

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning, though additional reports indicate that the ground stop has been lifted.

The delays may create problems for travelers leaving via United Airlines.

Customers were querying the United Airlines amid the reports that its flights were grounded nationwide, and were receiving variations of the same response: “We apologize for the hold-up. Our teams are working on this issue now, and will do what they can to address it as quickly as possible.”

