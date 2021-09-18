Alderman’s late game heroics propel Cards to 42-35 win over UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jaylin Alderman is a true freshman from Valdosta, Georgia. He played one play in UofL’s game against Central Florida on Friday night, but boy did he make the most of it.

With the game tied at 35, UCF on the Cards 38 line and just :25 seconds left, Alderman intercepted a Dillon Gabriel pass and returned it 66 yards for the game-winning score in a 42-35 UofL victory.

“It was awesome to see some guys step up tonight, some freshmen that scored some touchdowns,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Cooley, Alderman. That was Alderman’s only play and he gets in the game and he gets a touchdown. You know I said that’s divine intervention. He’s in the game right there at the very end with :18 seconds to go in the game. He’s supposed to carry #2 vertical, but he sits out there in the flat, the ball gets tipped right to him, not even supposed to be there, he catches it and goes and scores a touchdown. You can’t write a script any better than that.”

Malik Cunningham kept the Cards in the game all night. The junior quarterback was 23-38 for 265 yards, with one touchdown and an interception on the play before Alderman’s heroics. On that play, UofL was close to being in field goal range when Cunningham’s pass was tipped and intercepted by UCF’s Tre’mon Morris-Brash with just :25 seconds left at the UofL 38.

The Cards had taken a 35-28 lead with 9:15 left on a 45 yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Braden Smith to freshman Trevion Cooley.

The Knights answered with a Dillon Gabriel with just 1:21 remaining.

The Cards improve to 2-1 with the win, UCF falls to 2-1. UofL kicks off ACC play next Saturday at Florida State (0-2) at 3:30 p.m.

