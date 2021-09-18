Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Alderman’s late game heroics propel Cards to 42-35 win over UCF

UofL freshman Jaylin Alderman celebrates game-winning interception that he returned for a...
UofL freshman Jaylin Alderman celebrates game-winning interception that he returned for a touchdown(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jaylin Alderman is a true freshman from Valdosta, Georgia. He played one play in UofL’s game against Central Florida on Friday night, but boy did he make the most of it.

With the game tied at 35, UCF on the Cards 38 line and just :25 seconds left, Alderman intercepted a Dillon Gabriel pass and returned it 66 yards for the game-winning score in a 42-35 UofL victory.

“It was awesome to see some guys step up tonight, some freshmen that scored some touchdowns,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Cooley, Alderman. That was Alderman’s only play and he gets in the game and he gets a touchdown. You know I said that’s divine intervention. He’s in the game right there at the very end with :18 seconds to go in the game. He’s supposed to carry #2 vertical, but he sits out there in the flat, the ball gets tipped right to him, not even supposed to be there, he catches it and goes and scores a touchdown. You can’t write a script any better than that.”

Malik Cunningham kept the Cards in the game all night. The junior quarterback was 23-38 for 265 yards, with one touchdown and an interception on the play before Alderman’s heroics. On that play, UofL was close to being in field goal range when Cunningham’s pass was tipped and intercepted by UCF’s Tre’mon Morris-Brash with just :25 seconds left at the UofL 38.

The Cards had taken a 35-28 lead with 9:15 left on a 45 yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Braden Smith to freshman Trevion Cooley.

The Knights answered with a Dillon Gabriel with just 1:21 remaining.

The Cards improve to 2-1 with the win, UCF falls to 2-1. UofL kicks off ACC play next Saturday at Florida State (0-2) at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Kentucky State Police
6 arrested after multi-county high speed chase
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcement
Anyone with information on a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Cars allegedly broken during concert at Iroquois Amphitheater
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 17
Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 17 scores
University of Louisville Cardinal Stadium. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
UofL fans return to Cardinal Stadium after long lines, vendor issues week 1
Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 10.
Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 17 scores
Vendors tried to make up for last week’s issues by selling beer at half price.
UofL fans return to Cardinal Stadium after long lines, vendor issues week 1