Clarksville reimagines downtown with modern luxury development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville is trying to reimagine what it means to live downtown with bicycle paths, community parks, luxury housing, and retail shops all sharing the same space.

Two blocks west of the 2nd Street Bridge, the 14 blocks of the acquired land are a part of their “comprehensive plan” to completely change downtown. The development aims to lure people from both sides of the river, Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said.

“It’s not only establishing a live, work, play environment for people who can work on this side of the river,” Baity said. “It is also an opportunity for people who do work in downtown Louisville.”

The Bolt & Tie Apartments are the first of the buildings to be opened for new residents, with Louisville-based developer Denton Floyd offering the next stage, called Current812. The proposal will include 200 multifamily homes, a two-story rooftop restaurant, a dog park, and 9,300 square feet of retail space. The project is expected to start in November.

Clarksville was able to acquire this space after a flood in 1937 destroyed downtown; since then, 23 buildings, largely single-family homes, had occupied the area. The city spent $10 million acquiring some of the homes and land and built new roads and infrastructure. Developers are expected to cover other construction costs.

With development money coming into the town, Baity said he is aware of possible gentrification.

“We want to keep those residents who are owner-occupied in their homes,” Baity said. “They could be second or third generation that could be living here, and we don’t want them to be priced out.”

Businesses are already looking to enter the new space, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Main Street is expected in late October.

Baity added the Clarksville Town Council is considering funding improvement projects for surrounding neighborhoods to help residents stay in their homes.

