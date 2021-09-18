Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Clarksville reimagines downtown with modern luxury development

Bolt and Tie apartments in Clarksville
Bolt and Tie apartments in Clarksville(WAVE)
By James Dobson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville is trying to reimagine what it means to live downtown with bicycle paths, community parks, luxury housing, and retail shops all sharing the same space.

Two blocks west of the 2nd Street Bridge, the 14 blocks of the acquired land are a part of their “comprehensive plan” to completely change downtown. The development aims to lure people from both sides of the river, Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said.

“It’s not only establishing a live, work, play environment for people who can work on this side of the river,” Baity said. “It is also an opportunity for people who do work in downtown Louisville.”

The Bolt & Tie Apartments are the first of the buildings to be opened for new residents, with Louisville-based developer Denton Floyd offering the next stage, called Current812. The proposal will include 200 multifamily homes, a two-story rooftop restaurant, a dog park, and 9,300 square feet of retail space. The project is expected to start in November.

Clarksville was able to acquire this space after a flood in 1937 destroyed downtown; since then, 23 buildings, largely single-family homes, had occupied the area. The city spent $10 million acquiring some of the homes and land and built new roads and infrastructure. Developers are expected to cover other construction costs.

With development money coming into the town, Baity said he is aware of possible gentrification.

“We want to keep those residents who are owner-occupied in their homes,” Baity said. “They could be second or third generation that could be living here, and we don’t want them to be priced out.”

Businesses are already looking to enter the new space, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Main Street is expected in late October.

Baity added the Clarksville Town Council is considering funding improvement projects for surrounding neighborhoods to help residents stay in their homes.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Healthcare workers who did not comply with their employers' vaccine requirements are now out of...
Some Louisville healthcare workers receive letters of termination, lose jobs for not getting vaccinated
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences

Latest News

WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
Roger Burdette seen on video moments after crash that killed LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht in 2018.
3 weeks before trial, lawyers still sorting details in Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective
More than 550 organizations from Kentucky and Southern Indiana joined together Friday to try to...
Give For Good Louisville: Local groups turn to community for support
School officials blame a viral challenge popularized on TikTok for vandalism and thefts.
Viral TikTok trend leads to vandalism in schools