Collision involving LMPD cruiser near Cardinal Stadium under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved collision on the intersection of Central Avenue and South Third Street Saturday evening.

The collision was called in to police just before 5:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Witnesses on scene told police that the officer was traveling south on Third Street, responding to another call, and had lights and siren on when they were struck by a Chevy Cruze heading east on Central.

The officer and the two occupants in the other vehicle were sent to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other details were provided.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling further investigation.

