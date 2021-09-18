Frazier Museum unveils new exhibit highlighting Louisville’s west end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Using art and history to bridge the divide is the goal of a new exhibit over at the Frazier History Museum.

“In my opinion it’s very important and vital because it’s about empowering people. It’s about giving them information about rich history,” Louisville artist Victor Sweatt said.

You’ve probably seen some of Sweatt’s work around the city.

His work can be found at the Louisville Slugger Museum, numerous neighborhoods and even downtown.

He said the new “West of Ninth’ exhibit is giving insight into the various treasures the west end has to offer.

“I believe in diversity, coming together and accomplishing amazing things,” Sweatt said.

And that’s exactly what museum staff hope visitors will take away after exploring the vast array of Black history housed in the exhibit.

“We go into the hard policies of why this city is still so segregated and a lot of it is because of policies that have been from decades ago. This divide is real and it’s by polices and hard history that we are hoping to teach people about,” Frazier History Museum Director of Community Engagement Rachel Platt said.

From Louisville’s first slaves to Black soldiers and Black businesses, the museum follows the history of diverse culture in the west end.

The exhibit then takes a dive into the history of what makes each of the nine neighborhoods along west Louisville significant.

“[Beecher Terrace] neighborhood at the time was super diverse. There were Jewish immigrant families, prominent African Americans and prominent white families,” Exhibit Curator Amanda Briede said.

Briede added that while bringing this exhibit together she learned a lot of horrible history in Louisville, but she also learned some it’s shining moments and it’s something she hopes the public will take in.

“I hope that you realize that west Louisville is a really historic place, and you’ll go visit some the stuff that’s over there.”

The exhibit will be open to the public for one year.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.