Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Christopher Green, Jr. (middle.) He...
Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Christopher Green, Jr. (middle.) He is believed to be with the two suspects, Shanae Brown (left) and Helen Willis (right).(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (WXIX) - The Gary Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 7-year-old boy who is missing.

Christopher Green, 7, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in Gary, Indiana, according to the police department.

He is described as 4′, 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt and black pants.

Christopher is believed to be in extreme danger, the Gary Police Department said.

Police said that the two suspects are 40-year-old Shanae Brown and Helen Willis, 58.

Brown is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants, according to the Gary Police Department.

Willis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description for Willis was given.

Police said they are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland license plates LJA617.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

Christopher Green
Christopher Green(Gary Police Department)
Helen Willis
Helen Willis(Gary Police Department)
Shanae Brown
Shanae Brown(Gary Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Kentucky State Police
6 arrested after multi-county high speed chase
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcement
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’

Latest News

Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they...
IU Health: 125 no longer employed after declining vaccine
New West of Ninth Exhibit shines light on Black history.
Frazier Museum unveils new exhibit highlighting Louisville’s west end
After missing last year’s competition, tug-of-war teams returned to UPS Worldport Saturday...
UPS Plane Pull tug-of-war competition returns to Worldport
One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County Saturday morning,...
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County