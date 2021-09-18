Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County

GHENT, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County Saturday morning, according to police.

A release states KSP’s assistance was requested by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office after an officer-involved shooting was reported around 4:31 a.m. Saturday. The location of the shooting was not provided at this time.

KSP’s critical incident response team arrived on scene to conduct their investigation into the shooting. One man was sent to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton where he later died.

Police said no officers or members of the community were injured in the incident.

KSP did not provide further details into the shooting at this time, stating more information will be shared once all facts are gathered and interviews are conducted.

