Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Blind man, guide dog forced from N. Carolina mall

(Hanes Mall Facebook Page)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An advocacy group for disabled people has filed a lawsuit against a North Carolina police department saying a blind man and his guide dog were ordered by police to leave a store at a local mall.

Disability Rights North Carolina filed the lawsuit on behalf of Wilmer Oliva in connection with an incident at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem in November 2020.

According to the lawsuit, a store manager wanted Oliva removed because he had the dog with him.

Winston-Salem police officers told Oliva to leave the store or face a trespassing charge.

A police spokesperson said the city would release a statement.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Indiana Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy
Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved collision on the intersection of...
Collision involving LMPD cruiser near Cardinal Stadium under investigation
It’s behavior not linked to a charge, but one that its alleged victim is calling cruel, unusual...
Woman says she was ‘humiliated, disgusted’ during strip search at LMDC

Latest News

Scattered showers possible today. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
FORECAST: Rain chances rise
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Sept. 19, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Sept. 19, 2021
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 3 recap
Festival-goers at the Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown.
Gaslight Festival brings big crowds to Jeffersontown
Smoketown shooting under investigation