Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Lexington-based Rolling Thunder chapter commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Separated from his platoon in Vietnam on November 30th, 1970, Cathy Stringer-Robinson’s father, John, is one of about 1,300 Kentuckians still missing from past conflicts.

“He was leading his platoon across a swollen river that had been secured on both sides with a rope and he went first, lost his grip about halfway across and swept downriver,” said Stringer-Robinson, who lives in Richmond.

On Friday night, Kentucky’s fifth chapter of the Rolling Thunder held an event for National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The group gathered to honor soldiers who had been held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing.

“That’s from World War II through Korea through Vietnam through the modern-day wars,” said Kenny Isaacs, a board member of the chapter.

The event also paid tribute to the thirteen soldiers killed in Kabul last month. Isaacs and the Rolling Thunder use these ceremonies to educate the public about prisoners of war and missing soldiers.

“Even though your loved one may be gone, we have not forgotten - and we will never forget,” Isaacs said.

Captain John Stringer has been lost for more than 50 years.

“I’ve - because of Rolling Thunder - received a lot of peace in my heart with my dad’s situation,” Stringer-Robinson said. “But there’s always hope, I hope we all get them home.”

With advancements in technology, missing Kentucky soldiers are being found and brought back.

“This chapter alone in the state of Kentucky, over the last six years, we’ve brought 16 back home,” Isaacs said, adding that they were soldiers both from World War II and the Korean War. “This year alone, we’ve actually brought six home.”

As members of Rolling Thunder shared stories of lost loved ones, Stringer-Robinson imagined a future with her father back in the bluegrass.

“I think of what it would mean to my family, to be able to stand on the tarmac in an airport and be able to welcome my daddy home,” said Stringer-Robinson.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Kentucky State Police
6 arrested after multi-county high speed chase
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcement
Anyone with information on a crime is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Cars allegedly broken during concert at Iroquois Amphitheater
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Most Kentucky school boards vote to keep mask requirement
A temporary art installation in the nation’s capitol is attempting to show the country’s loss...
More than 600,000 flags placed at National Mall to honor lives lost to COVID-19
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Sept. 18 2021
Downtown Louisville, Kentucky
FORECAST: Showers for some this weekend
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 18, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 18, 2021