Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

NTSB to investigate Tesla crash in Florida that left 2 dead

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla...
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Federal officials said Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 they will investigate a fiery Tesla crash that left two people dead in South Florida. Three investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are traveling next week to Coral Gables, where a Tesla Model 3 left the roadway and collided with a tree Monday, the agency announced on Twitter.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials said Friday they will investigate a fiery Tesla crash that left two people dead in South Florida.

Three investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are traveling next week to Coral Gables, where a Tesla Model 3 left the roadway and collided with a tree Monday, the agency announced on Twitter.

“We always look especially closely at newer technology,” NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said.

The NTSB investigation will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed the car, officials said.

Tesla vehicles don’t use gasoline that could raise the risk of a big fire after a crash, but the company’s guidance to first responders includes a warning about battery fires. Tesla representatives have said that high-speed collisions can result in a fire for any kind of car. The Coral Gables crash occurred near a residential intersection, and it wasn’t immediately known whether speed was a factor.

It was also unclear whether the car’s partially automated driving system was activated at the time of the crash. The government is scrutinizing Tesla’s system. In the past five years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent investigators to 31 crashes involving vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 25 involving Teslas.

The NTSB will begin its investigation on Monday, complete on-scene work within a week and have a preliminary report in about 30 days, officials said.

Coral Gables police have identified the victims as a 20-year-old man, who was driving, and a 19-year-old woman. Coral Gables is located southwest of downtown Miami.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Healthcare workers who did not comply with their employers' vaccine requirements are now out of...
Some Louisville healthcare workers receive letters of termination, lose jobs for not getting vaccinated
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences

Latest News

Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Steamy, small storm chance for the final weekend of summer
Bolt and Tie apartments in Clarksville
Clarksville reimagines downtown with modern luxury development
WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
Migrants trigger 'nuclear bomb alarm' at US-Mexico border