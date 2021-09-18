Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

SpaceX’s 1st tourists homeward bound after 3 days in orbit

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on...
This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on their first day in space. They are, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor. SpaceX got them into a 363-mile (585-kilometer) orbit following Wednesday night’s launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. That's 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station.(SpaceX via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four space tourists aimed for a splashdown off the Florida coast Saturday evening.

The first all-amateur flight to orbit Earth began three days ago with a launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The billionaire who paid for the flight, Jared Isaacman, took two contest winners with him, as well as a childhood cancer survivor who’s now a physician assistant at the hospital where she was treated: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They’re using the flight dubbed Inspiration4 to try to raise $200 million for St. Jude.

Strangers until March, they spent six months training and preparing for potential emergencies aboard the automated Dragon capsule. Once in orbit, they chatted with St. Jude patients, conducted medical tests on themselves, rang the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange and dabbled in drawing and ukulele playing.

It will be the first Atlantic splashdown by a returning space crew in more than 50 years. SpaceX’s two previous crew splashdowns, with NASA astronauts, were in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX envisions up to six private flights a year, sandwiched between astronaut launches for NASA to the International Space Station.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Kentucky State Police
6 arrested after multi-county high speed chase
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcement
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’

Latest News

New West of Ninth Exhibit shines light on Black history.
Frazier Museum unveils new exhibit highlighting Louisville’s west end
A temporary art installation in the nation’s capitol is attempting to show the country’s loss...
More than 600,000 flags placed at National Mall to honor lives lost to COVID-19
GameOn 2021 High school football
Daryel Lee Johnson was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 51-year-old Clarksville man