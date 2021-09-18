Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 17 scores
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 17:
- Male 24, Trinity 10
- St. Xavier 31, Elder 21
- Shelby County 34, North Bullitt 14
- Central 15, Fern Creek 6
- Ballard 49, Butler 0
- Pleasure Ridge Park 48, DeSales 9
- Bullitt East 76, Bullitt Central 39
- Fairdale 47, Valley High School 0
- North Oldham 35, Western 7
- Henderson County 34, Central Hardin 0
- Bardstown 42, Spencer County 37
- Holy Cross - Louisville 21, Doss 14
- Christian Academy - Louisville 49, Owensboro Catholic 26
- La Salle 28, Manual 24
- Oldham County 28, South Oldham 20
- Kentucky Country Day 26, Thomas Nelson 6
- Elizabethtown 35, Nelson County 7
- North Hardin, John Hardin (canceled)
- Atherton, Danville (canceled)
- South Warren 44, Eastern 6
- Southern 49, Seneca 12
- Charlestown 37, Providence 21
- Floyd Central 20, Jeffersonville 13
- Shawnee 14, Trimble County 0
- Moore 41, Iroquois 0
- Silver Creek 40, Scottsburg 28
- Fort Knox 40, Fort Campbell 0
