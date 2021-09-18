Support Local Businesses
Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 17 scores

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 17:

  • Male 24, Trinity 10
  • St. Xavier 31, Elder 21
  • Shelby County 34, North Bullitt 14
  • Central 15, Fern Creek 6
  • Ballard 49, Butler 0
  • Pleasure Ridge Park 48, DeSales 9
  • Bullitt East 76, Bullitt Central 39
  • Fairdale 47, Valley High School 0
  • North Oldham 35, Western 7
  • Henderson County 34, Central Hardin 0
  • Bardstown 42, Spencer County 37
  • Holy Cross - Louisville 21, Doss 14
  • Christian Academy - Louisville 49, Owensboro Catholic 26
  • La Salle 28, Manual 24
  • Oldham County 28, South Oldham 20
  • Kentucky Country Day 26, Thomas Nelson 6
  • Elizabethtown 35, Nelson County 7
  • North Hardin, John Hardin (canceled)
  • Atherton, Danville (canceled)
  • South Warren 44, Eastern 6
  • Southern 49, Seneca 12
  • Charlestown 37, Providence 21
  • Floyd Central 20, Jeffersonville 13
  • Shawnee 14, Trimble County 0
  • Moore 41, Iroquois 0
  • Silver Creek 40, Scottsburg 28
  • Fort Knox 40, Fort Campbell 0

