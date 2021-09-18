Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 17 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 17:

Male 24, Trinity 10

St. Xavier 31, Elder 21

Shelby County 34, North Bullitt 14

Central 15, Fern Creek 6

Ballard 49, Butler 0

Pleasure Ridge Park 48, DeSales 9

Bullitt East 76, Bullitt Central 39

Fairdale 47, Valley High School 0

North Oldham 35, Western 7

Henderson County 34, Central Hardin 0

Bardstown 42, Spencer County 37

Holy Cross - Louisville 21, Doss 14

Christian Academy - Louisville 49, Owensboro Catholic 26

La Salle 28, Manual 24

Oldham County 28, South Oldham 20

Kentucky Country Day 26, Thomas Nelson 6

Elizabethtown 35, Nelson County 7

North Hardin, John Hardin (canceled)

Atherton, Danville (canceled)

South Warren 44, Eastern 6

Southern 49, Seneca 12

Charlestown 37, Providence 21

Floyd Central 20, Jeffersonville 13

Shawnee 14, Trimble County 0

Moore 41, Iroquois 0

Silver Creek 40, Scottsburg 28

Fort Knox 40, Fort Campbell 0

