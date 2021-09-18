UofL fans return to Cardinal Stadium after long lines, vendor issues week 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL Football home opener last weekend didn’t go as smoothly as some Cardinal Football fans may have wanted, with complaints of long lines and card-swiping issues at food and drink vendor stations.

Athletic Director Vince Tyra promised the issues would be remedied by Friday night’s game on Sept. 17. Vendors tried to make up for last week’s issues by selling beer at half price.

“I know a lot of people complained about the headaches last week,” fan Gary Janey said. “I was in line 10 minutes for a beer. It was slower than usual. It’s the first time (at the stadium) since the pandemic. Everyone is getting used to it.”

WAVE 3 News Reporter Jerrica Valtierra waited in line for about 10 minutes before getting to a cashier to place an order.

Even though the lines were still long Friday, Janey said he enjoyed coming back for week two of Cardinal football.

“I got a free beer because their machines weren’t working,” he said. “The prices were much better this week. Free is better than $8.50.”

UofL Athletics vowed to train more people at the gate, eliminate card-swiping issues, allow more places to accept cash and add 150 more employees to work at more standalone vendor stations.

