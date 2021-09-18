Support Local Businesses
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 51-year-old Clarksville man

Daryel Lee Johnson was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police said the Silver Alert for a missing 51-year-old man from Clarksville has been canceled Saturday.

Daryel Lee Johnson was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

According to ISP, Johnson was found safe by the Clarksville Police Department.

