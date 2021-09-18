UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 51-year-old Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police said the Silver Alert for a missing 51-year-old man from Clarksville has been canceled Saturday.

Daryel Lee Johnson was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

According to ISP, Johnson was found safe by the Clarksville Police Department.

