UPS Plane Pull tug-of-war competition returns to Worldport

After missing last year's competition, tug-of-war teams returned to UPS Worldport Saturday morning.
After missing last year’s competition, tug-of-war teams returned to UPS Worldport Saturday morning.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After missing last year’s competition, tug-of-war teams returned to UPS Worldport Saturday morning.

The UPS Plane Pull fundraiser pits teams against the clock to see who can pull a 155,000 pound UPS 757 cargo plane 12 feet in the fastest time.

More than 30 teams competed in this year’s event raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky. Teams raise a minimum of $1,500 to compete, and can bring up to 20 pullers to assist.

This year’s winning teams were:

  • Co-Ed Division - Darkside Hornets - 6.64 seconds
  • Men’s Division - UPS & Boeing - 6.24 seconds
  • Women’s Division - Hangar Hotties - 9.19 seconds

According to Special Olympics Kentucky, Saturday’s event raised nearly $68.000.

