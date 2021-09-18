UPS Plane Pull tug-of-war competition returns to Worldport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After missing last year’s competition, tug-of-war teams returned to UPS Worldport Saturday morning.

The UPS Plane Pull fundraiser pits teams against the clock to see who can pull a 155,000 pound UPS 757 cargo plane 12 feet in the fastest time.

More than 30 teams competed in this year’s event raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky. Teams raise a minimum of $1,500 to compete, and can bring up to 20 pullers to assist.

This year’s winning teams were:

Co-Ed Division - Darkside Hornets - 6.64 seconds

Men’s Division - UPS & Boeing - 6.24 seconds

Women’s Division - Hangar Hotties - 9.19 seconds

According to Special Olympics Kentucky, Saturday’s event raised nearly $68.000.

