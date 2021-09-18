UPS Plane Pull tug-of-war competition returns to Worldport
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After missing last year’s competition, tug-of-war teams returned to UPS Worldport Saturday morning.
The UPS Plane Pull fundraiser pits teams against the clock to see who can pull a 155,000 pound UPS 757 cargo plane 12 feet in the fastest time.
More than 30 teams competed in this year’s event raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky. Teams raise a minimum of $1,500 to compete, and can bring up to 20 pullers to assist.
This year’s winning teams were:
- Co-Ed Division - Darkside Hornets - 6.64 seconds
- Men’s Division - UPS & Boeing - 6.24 seconds
- Women’s Division - Hangar Hotties - 9.19 seconds
According to Special Olympics Kentucky, Saturday’s event raised nearly $68.000.
