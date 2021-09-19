2 men injured in separate overnight shootings, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital after multiple separate shootings happening late Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed the first shooting happened in the Smoketown neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Finzer Street near the Lofts of Broadway.

Police arrived and found one man who had been shot at the location. He was sent to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Around an hour later, a second shooting was reported to LMPD in the Buechel neighborhood at the 3900 block of Bardstown Road.

One man had been grazed by a bullet and was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

LMPD said there have been no arrests in the case, and that both incidents are not related. No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

