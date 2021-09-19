Bearcats rally to roll past Hoosiers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Number eight Cincinnati outscored Indiana 15-0 in the fourth quarter and beat the Hoosiers 38-24 on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

IU got the jump on the Bearcats. Up seven nothing, the Hoosiers’ Michael Penix fired a touchdown pass to Stephen Carr to put IU up 14-0. Cincinnati cut into the lead and trailed 14-10 at intermission.

In the third quarter, Indiana went in front of the Bearcats 21-17 as D.J. Matthews scored on a 14 yard end around. But on the ensuing kick, Tre Tucker raced 99 yards to the endzone as Cincinnati regained the lead at 23-21.

The Hoosiers added a Charles Campbell field goal as the third quarter ended and IU was up 24-23.

In the fourth, Penix threw an interception which set up a Bearcat touchdown. Quarterback Desmond Ridder, who threw for 210 yards, connected with Alec Pierce for a 19 yard touchdown and the Bearcats jumped back on top 30-24. Penix threw 3 picks for the game.

Later, Ridder ran for a seven yard score to make up the game’s final margin.

The Hoosiers slipped to 1-2 and will play at Western Kentucky next Saturday at 8:00 P.M.

