Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bearcats rally to roll past Hoosiers

(WNDU)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Number eight Cincinnati outscored Indiana 15-0 in the fourth quarter and beat the Hoosiers 38-24 on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

IU got the jump on the Bearcats. Up seven nothing, the Hoosiers’ Michael Penix fired a touchdown pass to Stephen Carr to put IU up 14-0. Cincinnati cut into the lead and trailed 14-10 at intermission.

In the third quarter, Indiana went in front of the Bearcats 21-17 as D.J. Matthews scored on a 14 yard end around. But on the ensuing kick, Tre Tucker raced 99 yards to the endzone as Cincinnati regained the lead at 23-21.

The Hoosiers added a Charles Campbell field goal as the third quarter ended and IU was up 24-23.

In the fourth, Penix threw an interception which set up a Bearcat touchdown. Quarterback Desmond Ridder, who threw for 210 yards, connected with Alec Pierce for a 19 yard touchdown and the Bearcats jumped back on top 30-24. Penix threw 3 picks for the game.

Later, Ridder ran for a seven yard score to make up the game’s final margin.

The Hoosiers slipped to 1-2 and will play at Western Kentucky next Saturday at 8:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigators combing the scene at a shooting in Okolona on Preston Highway on Sept. 16.
Man killed in shooting that wounded teen girl during party at Okolona restaurant identified
Kentucky State Police
6 arrested after multi-county high speed chase
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcement
These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Cats’ big 4th quarter keys 28-23 win over Chattanooga
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Sept. 18 2021
UofL freshman Jaylin Alderman celebrates game-winning interception that he returned for a...
Alderman’s late game heroics propel Cards to 42-35 win over UCF
Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 17
Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 17 scores