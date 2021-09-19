Support Local Businesses
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for...
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers during a weigh-in in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for a change of government.

“I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao, 42, said in his speech.

“In the name of our countrymen who have long been desiring for the right change in government, I wholeheartedly, bravely, and humbly hope for your support,” he added.

Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban faction led by him and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Another faction of the party earlier this month nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate, and Duterte’s former aide, Sen. Bong Go, as its presidential nominee.

Duterte, who is forbidden by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term, has accepted the nomination, but Go has declined to run for president.

Duterte has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, and said last week he would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, the day after the International Criminal Court announced it would investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown that has left thousands dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

