Cats’ big 4th quarter keys 28-23 win over Chattanooga

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky was a huge favorite over Chattanooga, but the Mocs hung tough the whole game and the Wildcats were able to scratch out a 28-23 victory on Saturday at Kroger Field.

UK head coach Mark Stoops thought his team was not prepared to play.

“The games, you know what ever happens happens. You can live with it if you do your absolute best in preparation,” said Stoops at his postgame conference. " I’m not happy with myself and I have to find a better way to motivate them”.

Kentucky’s offense sputtered as the Mocs defense kept the Cats from moving the chains. Chattanooga limited UK star back, Chris Rodriguez, to just 46 yards on the ground.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Mocs Aaron Sears booted his third field goal of the game as the visitors moved into the lead 16-14. UK bounced back to regain the lead when Will Levis fired a touchdown toss to Izayah Cummings. The Wildcats regained the lead at 21-16.

WIth eight minutes to play, UK’s Tyrell Ajian came up with the game’s biggest play. He picked off a pass by Cole Copeland and Ajian raced 95 yards for the score as the Wildcats moved out to a 12 point advantage.

Chattanooga scored a late TD to create the final margin of 28-23.

Kentucky, now 3-0 on the season, will travel to South Carolina next Saturday for a 7:30 P.M. kickoff against the Gamecocks.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.