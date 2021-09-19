Crews battle apartment complex fire in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called Sunday morning to an apartment complex fire near Clarksville Senior High School.

According to Clarksville Fire Department, the structure fire was called in before 9:00 a.m. to the 200 block of Ettels Lane, just off of Eastern Boulevard.

Ettels Lane was closed off to traffic as crews worked to extinguish the blazes.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

