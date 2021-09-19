Support Local Businesses
Crews battle apartment complex fire in Clarksville

Multiple fire crews were called Sunday morning to an apartment complex fire near Clarksville...
Multiple fire crews were called Sunday morning to an apartment complex fire near Clarksville Senior High School.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called Sunday morning to an apartment complex fire near Clarksville Senior High School.

According to Clarksville Fire Department, the structure fire was called in before 9:00 a.m. to the 200 block of Ettels Lane, just off of Eastern Boulevard.

Ettels Lane was closed off to traffic as crews worked to extinguish the blazes.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated.

