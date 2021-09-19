Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rain chances rise

Scattered showers possible today. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Scattered showers possible today. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 80s today with a shower chance
  • Storms likely Monday and Tuesday
  • A cold front brings in October-like temperatures as fall begins mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible with the best chance coming during the afternoon and evening. It will be another warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s for many, but lower 80s more likely south of the parkways in KY.

Rain becomes likely tonight into early Monday and it could be heavy at times. Expect a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tropical moisture continues to stream north into WAVE Country on Monday leading to numerous showers and storms, especially during the first half of the day. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the 70s.

Cloudy with occasional showers Monday night with lows near 70 in Louisville and 60s in the suburbs.

A cold front moves in Tuesday bringing storms with heavy rain possible. A cut-off low will develop and keep showers into the first half of Wednesday. In the wake of the cold front, we’ll see temperatures feeling like fall Wednesday and Thursday when highs struggle to get out of the 60s.

