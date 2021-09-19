Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Health officials concern on unvaccinated rather than booster shots

COVID vaccines
COVID vaccines(WRDW)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - The Biden administration wanted to start administering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, but the FDA said not so fast. 

Health officials say their primary concern right now is getting people in for their first and second shots, not their third.

Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend emergency use authorization of booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe COVID-19, six months after they received their first shots.

However, they have not approved booster doses of the vaccine for everyone 16 and older, citing a lack of data about the safety and efficacy of a third dose.

“They did make a more conservative decision than I anticipated, but this is an example of science being out there and good-hearted, well-intentioned smart people debating how to turn that science into public policy,” Dr. William Schaffner of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University said.

The CDC makes the final decision on the shots.  The agency meets with its vaccine advisers next week.

But booster shots aren’t the key to turning the pandemic around, according to officials and health experts.

“What is going to be the change in the arc of this pandemic by giving a third dose to people who are already vaccinated as compared to giving two doses to people unvaccinated,” Dr. Paul Offit, director of Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said.

In the meantime, COVID-19 cases are still overwhelming many hospitals nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved collision on the intersection of...
Collision involving LMPD cruiser near Cardinal Stadium under investigation
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Indiana Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
A stolen vehicle used by Kevin L. Thompson Jr., wanted for murder and robbery in Louisville,...
Louisville murder, robbery suspect arrested after fleeing Kentucky

Latest News

Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters
A temporary art installation in the nation’s capitol is attempting to show the country’s loss...
More than 600,000 flags placed at National Mall to honor lives lost to COVID-19
A temporary art installation in the nation’s capitol is attempting to show the country’s loss...
More than 600,000 flags placed at National Mall to honor lives lost to COVID-19
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Most Kentucky school boards vote to keep mask requirement