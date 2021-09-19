Support Local Businesses
Indiana man dies in rollover accident in Jennings County

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WAVE) - Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man has died after a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of County Road 500 in the Geneva Township around 5 p.m. on calls of a crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Oldsmobile Cutlass, driven by 46-year-old Shane Clarkson of North Vernon, was heading west on County Road 500 when the car went off the road.

The vehicle struck a ditch and became airborne, rolling over multiple times before coming to a stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Clarkson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner.

The sheriff’s office said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, but said speed and failure to use seatbelts are factors.

Clarkson’s family has been notified.

