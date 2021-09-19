IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind dies after battle with cancer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University Athletics announced the death of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind, who died Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

Hipskind was 48 years old.

According to a release by the athletics department, Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the Director of Sports Medicine and the football team’s physician.

Hipskind then served as the Senior Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine and Sports Performance starting in 2014, also becoming IU’s first-ever Chief Medical Officer.

During the COVID pandemic, Hipskind contributed as a member of the athletics team’s Medical Advisory Group as well as the COVID-19 Operations Team, leading as the department’s response to preventing spread of the virus.

Before his employment with IU Athletics, he was a student-athlete for IU’s cross country and track and field programs, graduating from IU in 1995 and earning his M.D. at the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1999.

“Andy dedicated himself to serving our student-athletes and has been the absolute best in his profession,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said in a release. “He helped our students grow, develop, recover, pursue and fulfill their dreams. But in addition to all that he did on behalf of our student-athletes, he’s also been a trusted colleague, a tremendous leader, and a wonderful friend to so many in our department, university, and Bloomington communities. He will be deeply and dearly missed.”

Hipskind was recently honored after the IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Physician’s Office was renamed in his honor. The Dr. Andy S. Hipskind Chief Medical Officer Physician’s Office is located in the IU Athletics Excellence Academy.

He is survived by his wife, Angela, and two children, Charlize and Drew.

Information on funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.

