Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind dies after battle with cancer

Dr. Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the...
Dr. Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the Director of Sports Medicine and the football team’s physician.(Indiana University Athletics)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University Athletics announced the death of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind, who died Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

Hipskind was 48 years old.

According to a release by the athletics department, Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the Director of Sports Medicine and the football team’s physician.

Hipskind then served as the Senior Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine and Sports Performance starting in 2014, also becoming IU’s first-ever Chief Medical Officer.

During the COVID pandemic, Hipskind contributed as a member of the athletics team’s Medical Advisory Group as well as the COVID-19 Operations Team, leading as the department’s response to preventing spread of the virus.

Before his employment with IU Athletics, he was a student-athlete for IU’s cross country and track and field programs, graduating from IU in 1995 and earning his M.D. at the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1999.

“Andy dedicated himself to serving our student-athletes and has been the absolute best in his profession,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said in a release. “He helped our students grow, develop, recover, pursue and fulfill their dreams. But in addition to all that he did on behalf of our student-athletes, he’s also been a trusted colleague, a tremendous leader, and a wonderful friend to so many in our department, university, and Bloomington communities. He will be deeply and dearly missed.”

Hipskind was recently honored after the IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Physician’s Office was renamed in his honor. The Dr. Andy S. Hipskind Chief Medical Officer Physician’s Office is located in the IU Athletics Excellence Academy.

He is survived by his wife, Angela, and two children, Charlize and Drew.

Information on funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Indiana Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy
Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved collision on the intersection of...
Collision involving LMPD cruiser near Cardinal Stadium under investigation
It’s behavior not linked to a charge, but one that its alleged victim is calling cruel, unusual...
Woman says she was ‘humiliated, disgusted’ during strip search at LMDC

Latest News

Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Owensboro girl featured in National Down Syndrome Society video presentation on Times Square
Owensboro girl featured in National Down Syndrome Society video presentation on Times Square
Daryel Lee Johnson was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 51-year-old Clarksville man
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Indiana Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy